Joanne M. Bender
Sioux Falls - Joanne (Trei) Bender, 71, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, IA. Memorial Services are planned at a later date at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Sioux Falls. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ashton, IA.
Joanne was born to Frederick and Viola (Johannes) Trei on May 12, 1948 at Sibley, IA. She graduated from St Joseph's Catholic School in Ashton, IA in 1966. She attended Nettleton Business School in Sioux Falls, graduating from their paralegal program. In 1972 she was married to Henry (Hank) Bender. A daughter, Melanie, was born to this union. They were later divorced. Joanne worked for law offices in the Sioux Falls area, followed by a career with the U.S. Attorney's office in Sioux Falls. Following retirement, she enjoyed being with her family the most. She loved her Catholic faith and was a volunteer at the Cathedral and a member of the Cathedral Club for many years. She belonged to the Red Hat Society, and loved spending time and lunching with her many friends. Her favorite pastime was watching and feeding the birds and wildlife in her backyard. The Iowa Hawkeyes have lost one of their most devoted fans.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Viola Trei, grandparents Al and Ida Trei and Jake (J.P.) and Mary Johannes. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Melanie of Henderson, NV, sisters Judy (Merlyn) Johnson, Janet (Gene) Steinke, Gary (Karen) Trei, Jean (Wally) Boekhout, and Doyle (Jan) Trei, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews who all knew her as their "favorite Aunt Jo". Also surviving are her aunts, Zita Thiele and Joan Johannes of Sibley, IA and her much loved cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank her very good friend, Mary Dearborn, for her loving assistance during her cancer journey.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020