Joanne M. Schoenfelder
Hartford - Joanne Schoenfelder, 81, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Hartford passed away on August 9, 2019 at the Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage. Funeral mass will begin at 11 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford. Visitation with family present will begin one hour prior to the service. Kinzley Funeral Home, Hartford Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Joanne (Mary) Schoenfelder, daughter of Ray and Dorothy (Schrieber) Hickey, was born on January 1, 1938 outside of Chamberlain, SD. She was youngest of nine children, joined at the time of her birth with a twin brother, Eugene. The family moved into the "King" house in town in 1944, to make getting to and from school easier in the harsh winters. Her father passed away in 1945, leaving her mother to raise the children remaining at home. Joanne had fond memories playing in the Missouri River as a child. She graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1956.
Joanne was united in marriage with Robert (Bob) Schoenfelder on June 2, 1956. From this union, they were blessed with four children. In the early years, the family traveled extensively while Bob was employed with Boeing Aircraft, from Seattle to Syracuse. Many lifelong friendships were created. In the late 1960's, Bob and Joanne took over the Schoenfelder family farm west of Plankinton, where they farmed and raised their children until moving to an acreage near Hartford in 1972.
Once the children were raised, Joanne worked outside of the home at Sioux Valley Hospital in various healthcare aide roles until she retired. In her spare time, she picked up many, many hobbies. She nurtured her creative spirit by taking up calligraphy, sewing, quilting, oil painting, ceramics, macramé, and decoupage. She was into repurposing wood furniture even before it was the craze it is today. She took great pride in studying a piece of clothing and went home and would make her own version. She later self-taught many musical instruments including ukulele, piano, organ, banjo, harmonica, acoustic guitar, and the drums. Music was always a central part of her life, leading her to take up an active role in many church choirs throughout the years.
Joanne had a zest for life. She enjoyed spending time with family and wintering in south Texas for several years. Joanne had an unwavering faith in God and her church.
Grateful for having shared her life is her son, Kevin (Diann) and her daughter, Cindy (Terry) Woltjer, her daughter-in-law Kristi, her only surviving sibling, LouMae Novak, and her special friend, Rich Deyoung; her eight grandchildren; Michelle (Lance) Warne, Jay (Laura) Schoenfelder, Darci (Clayton) Haug, Jeremy (Chelsea) Schoenfelder, Cody (Jessica) Woltjer, Logan Woltjer, Miranda (Dylan) Brynjulson, Alison (Darren) Schoenfelder; and eleven great-grandchildren. Her youngest great-granddaughter, Nora Marie, was born just one hour after she passed away.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her two beloved sons, Kim and Mark. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019