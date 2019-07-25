Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Jody Diane Else

Jody Diane Else Obituary
Jody Diane Else

Sioux Falls - Jody Diane Else, 63, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls beginning at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Jeffrey Else, Sioux Falls, SD; step-son, Tarl Else; two grandsons, Colton and Jordon Else, Inwood, IA; her mother, Joan Bichler, Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers: Scott (Shelia) Bichler, Grand Forks, ND and Mark (Carla) Bichler, Brainard, MN; one sister, Wendy (Rick) Bradley, Garland, TX; special friend, Shannon Hyronemus, Inwood, IA four-legged family member, Katie; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jody was preceded in death by her father, J. Ward Bichler. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 25, 2019
