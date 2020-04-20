|
Jody Louise Kyllo
White Shield - Jody Louise Kyllo, 60 of rural White Shield ND started a new beginning on March 26, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes.
She was the most caring person we had ever met. She gave everyone a never-ending smile and a little piece of her heart. Jody was always there to help her Aunties and Uncles and anyone else who needed help.
She always had time to stop and say Hi! to everybody. Jody had one brother, Frank Whitecalfe and one sister Carol Seela (Doug Seela) of rural White Shield.
She was born in Fargo, North Dakota September 14, 1959 to Phyllis (Ross) Kyllo and Gordon Kyllo.
In 1994 she moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and lived there for 20 plus years. Her parents retired in Tea SD. Jody soon became their caregiver living with them until they passed.
Jody worked at many hotels as front desk clerk. She loved working at the Club House as Director of First Impressions. She stayed there until 2016 when Jody moved back to White Shield with her sister Carol and brother-in-law Doug.
Jody is survived by Carol Seela, (Doug Seela) and Frank Whitecalfe of White Shield and many Aunts and Uncles, nieces, nephews.
A celebration of Life will be held in the future when we can all be together.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020