|
|
Jody Schoen
Ashby, MN - Jody Michelle (Peterson) Schoen passed away in her sleep on the night of February 16, 2019 at the age of 39. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a time of sharing to follow at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Jody is survived by her husband Jonathan, her children Cordelia and Dylan of Ashby, Brea Peterson of Claremont, MN, her parents Donald and Shirley (Hartson) Peterson of Claremont, and her father-in-law Charles Schoen of Yankton, SD. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Betty Schoen of Yankton, SD, grandparents Harold and Florence (Martin) Hartson of Austin, MN, Glenn and Verna (Peterson) Peterson of Clarks Grove, MN
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 27, 2019