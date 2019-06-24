|
|
Joe Cooper
Sioux Falls - Joe Cooper, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Sanford Hospice Foundation Cottage.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughters Christy Hopper, Midland, MI, Constance Altman, Sioux Falls, SD, Debra (Curt) Davey, Renner, SD, Jill (David) Bockorny, Sioux Falls, SD, Melissa (Brian) Connot, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Carolyn Mulholland, Ft. Dodge, IA; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A funeral service will be at 1 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 24, 2019