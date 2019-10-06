Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Joe Fink
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Southtown Baptist Church, aka The Ark
116 S Main
Worthing, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Fink


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Fink Obituary
Joe Fink

Lennox - Joe Fink was born November 1, 1945, in Forsyth, MT. He came to Sioux Falls in 1974 and became a Master Electrician, starting his electrical contracting business, Fink Electric, in 1980. He and his wife, Barb, raised their 3 children, Mark, Sarah, and Mary, in the Lennox area. In 1988, Joe committed his life to Jesus Christ and began youth ministries in Worthing, and for 25 years hosted a Friday night family ministry out of his home. He was a selfless man whose priority was reaching others for Christ. Joe was 73 years old and died September 27 at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center. For full obituary and service details: www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now