Joe Fink
Lennox - Joe Fink was born November 1, 1945, in Forsyth, MT. He came to Sioux Falls in 1974 and became a Master Electrician, starting his electrical contracting business, Fink Electric, in 1980. He and his wife, Barb, raised their 3 children, Mark, Sarah, and Mary, in the Lennox area. In 1988, Joe committed his life to Jesus Christ and began youth ministries in Worthing, and for 25 years hosted a Friday night family ministry out of his home. He was a selfless man whose priority was reaching others for Christ. Joe was 73 years old and died September 27 at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center. For full obituary and service details: www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 6, 2019