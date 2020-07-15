1/1
Joel Jorgenson
Joel Jorgenson

Brandon - Joel Jorgenson, 74, of Brandon, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Private family services will be held at a later date. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindy of Brandon; children, Jennifer (Tom) Wullstein of Brandon, Tim (Heidi) Jorgenson of Brandon, and Matt (Holly) Jorgenson of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Evelyn (Timothy) Kue and Christian Jorgenson of Fairmont, Jacob and Owen Jorgenson of Brandon, and Emma and Hannah Wullstein of Brandon; great grandson, Philip; brother, Jonathan (Theresa) Jorgenson of Dallas, TX; and sister, Joanne (John) Bolash of Lexington, KY.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
