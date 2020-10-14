Joelle Antonson
Beresford - Joelle Kaye Antonson, 65, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Sanford Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota following a courageous battle with cancer.
Joelle was born on January 30, 1955 in Hawarden, IA to Shernold and Marcella (Nelson) Anderson. Joelle was baptized at Roseni Lutheran Church, Beresford and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Beresford. Joelle attended Beresford High School and graduated in 1973. She attended Lake Area Technical College in Watertown for the LPN program. After graduation, Joelle worked as a nurse at the nursing homes in Winner, Vermillion, Elk Point, Beresford and Alcester. She worked at Hill Pharmacy and most recently, at Lewis Drug in Beresford.
On October 10, 1975, Joelle married Jan Antonson at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford, South Dakota. They were blessed with three children, Andrea, Jan Jr. (J.J.) and Christopher.
Joelle loved to sew and bake. She sewed many special things for her children and grandchildren over the years. She also made the best Special K bars and chocolate cake that she brought to many family gatherings. She also loved music and singing and was involved in a few Beresford Community musicals. Joelle loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren grow up and attending her grandchildren's activities.
Joelle is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jan, daughter Andrea (Ryan) Sailor, Sioux Falls; sons, J.J. (Jenni) Antonson, Beresford and Christopher Antonson, North Platte, NE; grandchildren Megan and Brandon Sailor, Cain and Kaiya Antonson, and Shadow and Layla Antonson; her mother, Marcella Anderson of Sioux Falls; brothers Brian Anderson , Beresford; Kendall (Laure) Anderson, Rapid City; and Gaylon (Laura) Anderson, Sioux Falls; her uncles Dennis (Myrna) Nelson, Leland (Sandy) Anderson; aunts Darlene Wastell, Elaine (Jim) Tatge; brother-in-law Jerry (Claire) Antonson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Shernold; grandparents Arnold and Francis Anderson and Edwin Nelson; father-in-law and mother-in-law Palmer and Avis Antonson; uncles Gerald Wastell and Warren Nelson, aunts Verlyn (Kenny) Eckert, Eileen (Charles) Grieb, Joann Fickbohm, and Maurine Heiser.
Funeral services will be 2PM Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Beresford with burial to follow at Emmanuel Cemetery. The family requests masks be worn and Jan is requesting hugs. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday at the church with the family present from 6-8PM and a prayer service at 7PM and one hour prior to the service. wassfuneralhome.com