|
|
John A. Hillgren
Sioux Falls - John A. Hillgren, 82, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Sunday August 25, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls due to complications from Alzheimer's. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on August 11th, 1937. His parents were Ralph and Priscilla Hillgren of Sioux Falls. John completed Mark Twain Elementary School in 1951, and during his summers he enjoyed attending Camp Tepeetonka and being with his family at their lake front cabin on Big Stone Lake. John graduated from the Washington High School in 1955. While in high school he worked at the popular Barrel Drive-In Restaurant and continued enjoying summers at Big Stone. He earned his BS from Augustana College in 1959 and his Masters from the University of South Dakota in 1972. John served in the US Army as a specialist five from August 1961 to December 1963 where he was stationed in Fort Sheridan, Illinois serving as a personnel account specialist.
John began his math and physics teaching career at Washington High School in 1964, and transferred to Lincoln High when it opened the fall of 1965. He was part of the original teaching staff until he retired in 1999 after serving 35 years as a math teacher. As a well-loved and active teacher at Lincoln, John was involved in student life and campus improvements. He sold concessions and countless tickets for school activities, organized out of state cultural field trips, traveled with sports teams and for years oversaw the Homecoming BBQ at Tuthill Park. He was awarded the Appreciation Hall of Fame Honor for his years of service at Lincoln Senior High School. John was a peaceful, friendly and generous man and was so committed to the betterment of Lincoln that he donated and oversaw the planting of many trees on the campus during the early 1980's.
On October 25, 1986, John was united in marriage to Shirly Faris.
He was most remembered for his 1965 blue Corvette Sting Ray convertible he drove all over town and even to the dump getting rid of seasonal leaves. In retirement he and Shirly enjoyed many trips to Europe and the Black Hills in the fall to see the leaves changing colors. His favorite destinations were Norway and Switzerland.
John was a member of First Lutheran Church, and was confirmed there in 1951. He was an Augustana University Fellow, and a member of the Sioux Falls Area Retired School Personnel. In 1994 he purchased land in Moody County where his wife's family farm is located. John often helped with harvest and was a caring custodian of his land. He enjoyed socializing with retired colleagues and friends during breakfast get togethers and often invited friends to his home for their 3 o'clock "break time".
He is survived by his spouse, Shirly Hillgren and his three step-daughters: Brigadier General Jill K. Faris (Lt Col Steven P. Webber) Arlington, Virginia and children Faris and Geneva; Joy S. Johnson (Darin Johnson) Pierre and children Dean and Emily; Joni T. Faris (Jose A. Vizcarrondo) Sioux Falls and children Sofia, Catalina, Francisco, Lucia, Jeronimo and Leonardo. He is also survived by his sister Annette Bray (Bill Bray) Richfield, Minnesota and her two children: Timothy Snyder (Nancy Snyder) White Bear Township, Minnesota, and Jodi Johnson of Blaine, Minnesota. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Priscilla, and his sister Sonja Hillgren Downs.
Memorials can be made to Lincoln Senior High School, 2900 South Cliff Avenue Sioux Falls, SD 57105 which will be put toward a math scholarship for a graduating seniors working toward a degree in math.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am, Thursday August 29th, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 327 South Dakota Avenue. Visitation with family present to greet friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Wednesday evening at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel 7400 South Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57108. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 27, 2019