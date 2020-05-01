|
John Ashley Leggett
Sioux Falls - John Ashley Leggett, 69, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed into heaven on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer, his loving family by his side.
John was born August 11, 1950 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to John McGee Leggett and Dottie Joyce Ashley. The son of a minister, John lived in Seattle, Washington; Juda, Wisconsin; Jefferson, Ohio; and Valley, Nebraska as his father served in congregations in those locations. He was a 1968 graduate from Jefferson High School in Ohio.
He married Suzanne (King) on September 30, 1971. They were blessed with four children. Tony (Bobbie Jo), Angela (Jim) Nelson, Erika (Cory) Schilling and Annette (Marcus) Backer. On June 29, 2007, John married Ellen 'Ellie' White.
At the tender age of 11 John earned money mowing lawns. His work ethic continued as he became a mason after moving to South Dakota in 1973. Eventually he became an independent businessman as he started his own business, Fireplace Pros of Sioux Falls in 1981. When not at work, John was engaged in the great outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing and camping, being proficient in all. When time and weather did not permit these activities, he enjoyed watching sports especially the teams from USF and SF Storm football. John, Ellie and family members often traveled to follow their favorite teams. They frequently sponsored these teams. John was an extremely hard worker and even if his hands were idle, his mind was not. He was a man of vision that had the ability and means to make those visions a reality. He always had a new project. He was generous, beginning with his family which he loved, but also extended that generosity to others. Acting quietly and behind the scenes, he never needed or wanted to be publicly recognized.
Of the many projects that John initiated and became engaged in, his family was the greatest source of pride. He loved music, especially listening to his children singing karaoke. He is survived by his wife, Ellie; children; Tony (Bobbie Jo), granddaughters Annalee, Hollie, grandson Elijah; Angela (Jim) Nelson, granddaughters Madelyn and Clare, grandson Maxwell; Erika (Cory) Schilling, grandsons Jayden and Trystan, granddaughter Aleiya; Annette (Marcus) Backer, grandsons Billy, Steven, Bryce and granddaughter Ashlyn; Kim Buller, grandson Braydon; Kyle (Jennifer) Arlt, grandson Adicus and granddaughters Libby and Morgan. Also surviving is his father Rev. John Leggett, siblings Christine Leggett, widow of brother Jim; Joseph (Wendy) Leggett, Jerry (Patsy) Leggett, Jeff (Gail) Leggett and Joyce (Dave) Grigg. Also left to mourn is his beloved pet and companion Tucker and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his extended family.
He was preceded in death by mother Dottie, first wife Suzanne, brother James, nephew Andrew grandparents Rev. John and Dorothea Ashley and John and Rena Leggett and father-in-law Floyd 'Jake' Renner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Leggett Family Memorial fund. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date being held at the family farm where all family and friends will be welcome to attend.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 1 to May 3, 2020