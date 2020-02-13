|
John Bruns, 88, Sioux Falls, formerly Lennox, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Touchmark, Sioux Falls. He was born near Lennox in 1931 graduating from Lennox High in 1950. He served in the US Marines during the Korean War. In 1956 he married Sylvia Miller. The couple farmed near Lennox, moving into Lennox in 1987. John had worked for Farmers Oil in Chancellor for many years and for the Sioux Falls Auto Auction for 22 years. Survivors: wife, Sylvia; children: Jan (John) Shields, Sioux Falls, Barb (Kelly) Flynn, Omaha and Mike (Lisa) Bruns, Brandon; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb 15 at Second Reformed Church, Lennox. Visitation with the family present, will begin one hour prior to the funeral, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family.
dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020