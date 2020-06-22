John C. HantzSioux Falls - John Hantz, 73, of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gayle ; 3 daughters, Tonia Pierce and her husband Jay of Sioux Falls, SD, Tammy Skillman of Sioux Falls, SD, Jessica Anderson and her husband Chad of Sioux Falls, SD and 1 son, David Hantz of Wentworth, SD and 11 grandchildren, Timothy Pierce, Douglas Pierce, Samuel Pierce, Rylee Skillman, Madeline Skillman, Ava Skillman, Parker Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Sophia Anderson, Brody Hantz and Corbin Hantz.Preceded in death by his Father Purl L Hantz in 1957, Mother Lillian (Karinen) Hantz in 1987 and Father in -law Larry Faini 1995.Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 am Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, followed by a Wake Service and Rosary at Christ the King Church.