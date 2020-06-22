John C. Hantz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Hantz

Sioux Falls - John Hantz, 73, of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gayle ; 3 daughters, Tonia Pierce and her husband Jay of Sioux Falls, SD, Tammy Skillman of Sioux Falls, SD, Jessica Anderson and her husband Chad of Sioux Falls, SD and 1 son, David Hantz of Wentworth, SD and 11 grandchildren, Timothy Pierce, Douglas Pierce, Samuel Pierce, Rylee Skillman, Madeline Skillman, Ava Skillman, Parker Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Sophia Anderson, Brody Hantz and Corbin Hantz.

Preceded in death by his Father Purl L Hantz in 1957, Mother Lillian (Karinen) Hantz in 1987 and Father in -law Larry Faini 1995.

Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 am Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, followed by a Wake Service and Rosary at Christ the King Church.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved