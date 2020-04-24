|
John C. Mehl
Grand Forks, ND - John C. Mehl, 94, died of natural causes Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Valley Transitional Care with his children at his side. John was born October 10, 1925 to Peter and Eva (Norton) Mehl in Tulsa, OK. He grew up on a farm near Volga, SD and graduated from Volga High School in 1943. He was a decorated WWII veteran of the US Army, attached to the 5th Armored Division in Europe. John graduated with an Agronomy degree from South Dakota State University in 1949, a Master of Divinity degree from Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, MN, and was ordained in 1952 as a pastor at First Lutheran Church in Volga, SD. He went on to serve the 4 point Lutheran Parish in Woodworth, ND.
John married Udell Irene Eide of Howard, SD on May 27, 1951. In 1953, the Lutheran Church called John and Udell to serve as missionaries to Madagascar, including one year in Paris, France. After 12 years as missionaries they accepted pastoral calls to Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Northwood, ND; Concordia Lutheran Church in Edmore, ND; and Martins Lutheran Church in Casselton, ND until his retirement in 1987. Fargo, ND became their home with winters spent in AZ.
John served on several national, synodical, and local church boards and councils. He was an active member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and DAV. He was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Fargo, ND.
John is survived by his daughter Sondra (Cal) Jackson, Concord, CA; son David (Beth), Helena, MT; son Steven (Ruby), Spirit Lake, IA; daughter Carolyn (Peter) Tunseth, Grand Forks, ND; daughter Barbara (Doug) Berglund, Bismarck, ND; 14 grandchildren: John (Renee), Carrie (David), Anna (Kyle), Peter, Rebecca (Chris), Julie, McKayla, Luke (Shandy), Rachel (Josh), Maren (Alex), Derek (Brooke), Andrea, Abby (Sam), Adam; 14 great grandchildren: Bauer, Reese, Evan, Miles, Beckett, Lorne, Ezra, Aysia, Bryton, Braelyn, Ada, Teddie, Stanley, Henry.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores with infant son Alan, his wife of 61 years Udell, his parents Peter and Eva Mehl, brothers Donald and Harold Mehl, sister Carol Fleischmann, and sister Dorothy Hennen.
Memorials can be given to Red Willow Ministries, 1651 Jacob Drive, Binford ND 58416. Burial will take place at the First Lutheran Cemetery in Volga, SD. A memorial service will take place at First Lutheran Church in Fargo, ND at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020