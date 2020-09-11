1/1
John "Jack" Christensen
John "Jack" Christensen

Viborg - John "Jack" Christensen, 90, died Wednesday, Sept 9, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial in Viborg. Funeral services will be at 3:00pm Thursday, Sept17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Viborg. A Gathering for family and friends will be at 7:00pm on Wednesday evening at the Daneville Inn in Viborg. Arrangements by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Barbara of Viborg; 2 sons, Jeff Christensen of Viborg and James "Jamie" Christensen of Raleigh, NC; 4 grandchildren.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
