|
|
John D. Loner
Sioux Falls - John Loner, 77, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, May 17, 2019, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. John was born in Madison, SD on February 13, 1942 to Elmer and Gyda (Borgard) Loner and was raised in Nunda, SD. He was baptized in April 1942 and confirmed into his Christian faith in May of 1956. He continued his Christian journey through reading and studying scriptures up until the time of his death. A private family memorial will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Nunda, SD at a later date.
John Loner attended the Augustana Academy in Canton, SD graduating in 1960. He attended Augustana College before he was drafted into the Army in 1964 and served 2 years in Korea. John graduated from Brown Institute in the Twin Cities in 1966. Following graduation, John worked for Honeywell in Chicago rising to Regional Manager in Bloomington, Illinois, until illness forced his retirement. He then moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to his family. John was an avid Cubs fan and was overjoyed to see them win a World Series title during his lifetime. John was a computer genius who could fix anything and in his early years loved redoing old cars. John's wonderful sense of humor and story telling abilities made him the life of the party and a gift to all who knew him. A chef at heart, John had a remarkable kitchen with all the new gadgets and appliances. Kindness was his moniker, always caring for the less fortunate.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Cheryl Lafrentz (Denny), nieces Kristen Koob (Randy), Michelle Jorgenson (Chris), and Kiley Meszaros (Dennis) , and nephews Paul Eggebraaten, Rich Lafrentz (Yvette), and Rob Lafrentz (Rachana).
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Connie Loner-Wosje and Gwen Loner-Eggebraaten and two nephews, Michael Wosje and Donnie Wosje.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 21, 2019