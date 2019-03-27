|
John D Waltner
Freeman - John D. Waltner, 85, of Freeman passed away Sunday at Oakview Terrace. John D. married Dorothy Schmidt in 1955. Dorothy passed away in 2007.
John is survived by his children Terrence (Kaye) of Marion; Tony of Marion;Tom (Patty) of Mashpee,MA and Heidi (Don) Pepper of Chicago IL, six grandchildren and one great grandchild, special friend Sylvia Dubs-Mendel of Freeman and his sister Elaine Regier of Mountain Lake MN.
Memorial services will be Friday March 29 at 2PM at the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman. Committal services will be prior to the memorial service at 1 PM at the church cemetery. Visitation and viewing will be Thursday from 5PM to 7PM and Friday from 9AM to noon at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 27, 2019