|
|
John "Johnny" Dammer
Sioux Falls - John (Johnny) LeRoy Dammer, age 80 of Sioux Falls passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at East Side Lutheran Church with visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife of almost 61 years, Kay; three children, Kary Dammer, Sioux Falls, Lynn Abrahamson and her husband, Gary, Spring TX, Jill Rogers and her husband, Paul, Rapid City, SD; four grandchildren, Erika Martinez and her husband Tony, Andrew Abrahamson, Kelsey Rogers, Nick Rogers; two great grandchildren, Alycia Martinez and Tony Martinez; sister, Jenola Uden and brother, Roger Dammer.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020