|
|
John E. Johnson
Lennox - John E. Johnson, 65, of Lennox, SD, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his residence.
John was born October 9, 1954 at Durham, NC. John lived in a variety of places while growing up, including Durham, Decatur, Alabama, Kernersville, NC, and Richmond, VA. He graduated from High school in 1972 and then received a VoTech degree from the Richmond Vo Tech institute.
On June 3, 1972 he entered military service and served in the US Air Force where he was a missile tech. He moved to Rapid City, SD where he worked at Ellsworth Air Force Base until receiving his honorable discharge. He was united in marriage with Tracy Larson on March 18, 1978 in Rapid City, SD. The couple moved to Sioux Falls in 1988. Following their move to Sioux Falls, John worked at Hutchinson Technology, Sioux Steel, and most recently, ABC Rental.
For hobbies, John was an amateur astronomer, and was a member of the Sioux Empire Astronomy Club; loved music and electronics. His greatest joys in life were his children and grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Nicholas (Katie) Johnson of Sioux Falls, SD, Tiffany Johnson of Brandon, SD and Taylor Johnson of Rapid City; 10 grandchildren; and one sister, Dorothy (Steve) Bernstien of Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Johnson, his mother, Mary Ann Johnson, his brother, Leon Johnson, his wife, Tracy on February 24, 2005 and a granddaughter, Lilly Johnson.
Funeral services will begin 2:00 pm Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019