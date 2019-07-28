|
|
John Engelhardt
Naples, FL - John Paul Engelhardt, at the age of 70, unexpectedly passed away from natural causes at his home in Naples, Florida on July 22, 2019. He was born in Urbana, Illinois on July 8, 1949, the son of Paul and Helen Engelhardt. He grew up in Champaign, Illinois and graduated with honors from the University of Illinois School of Architecture in 1972. During that time, he also studied abroad in Versailles, France. He later attended Cranbrook Academy of Arts in Michigan, graduating with a Master's degree in architecture in 1977.
John married Reta Lynne Allen, also of Champaign, on August 5, 1972. They then traveled throughout Europe together, living and working in London, England. Upon returning to the States, John worked for architecture firms throughout the country, eventually becoming the owner of Architectural Guild LLC in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. As important as the practice of architecture and art was to John, nothing exceeded his love for his wife, Reta, who passed away in 2011 and family members. John is survived by his children Bo (Jen), Angela (Michael), and Kristen (Michael). He cherished and took pride in his grandchildren Kayla, Brayden, Pearl, Jaxson, Eliana, Aven, Levi, and Elijah, and he believed they will carry on an enduring family legacy. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Engelhardt, and sister, Della Chambers.
A celebration of life will be held at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church on August 5, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, it was John's wish that any gifts be directed to the Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; the Mission was important to John and Reta during their life together in Sioux Falls. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019