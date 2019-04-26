|
John F. Griffin
Sioux Falls - On April 25, 2019, Dr. John F. Griffin, loving husband to Lisa and father to Matthew and Taylor passed away at the age of 61 from Frontotemporal Degeneration. John was born on December 28, 1957 in Sioux Falls to Edward and Catherine Griffin. On August 31, 1985 he married Lisa Welbig and together they raised a son, Mathew, and a daughter, Taylor.
John received his medical degree from the University Of South Dakota School Of Medicine in 1984 where he also completed a residency in Internal Medicine. He then went on to complete a residency in Radiation Oncology at the University of Kansas Medical Center. John began practicing medicine at Medical X-Ray Center in 1990. He led the development of the Avera Cancer Institute at the Prairie Center and served as a member of the Avera McKennan Board of Trustees.
John loved spending time with his wife, children, and family. He enjoyed skiing and bicycling in the Black Hills. John had a gentle soul and immense compassion for the many cancer patients he cared for throughout the years.
John was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his mother, Catherine. John is deeply loved and will be forever missed by his wife, Lisa, and his children, Matthew and Taylor. Hs is also loved and will be missed by his family, the Welbig family, and the many wonderful friends and caregivers that cared and supported John and his family through the many years of his illness.
Lisa would like to express her gratitude to her parents and family for the 12 years of constant attention to John's needs, endless time caring for John, taking him on car rides, and the never ending love and care for Matthew and Taylor. A special thank you to Dr. Tommy Reynolds who provided unwavering support and love to his best friend, John and his family. As well, a special thank you to Pam and Jack Safar who shared our journey of caring and surviving the devastation effects of FTD. John's family is very appreciative of the many friends, family and caregivers that supported us on this long difficult journey.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, April 28th at Minnehaha Country Club at 3 PM with a remembrance at 4 PM. Memorials can be directed to the Dougherty Hospice House or the of South Dakota.
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever" Winnie the Pooh
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 26, 2019