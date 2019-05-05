|
John F. Griffin
Sioux Falls - On April 25, 2019, John F. Griffin, loving husband to Lisa and father to Matthew and Taylor passed away at the age of 61 from Frontotemporal Degeneration. John was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his mother, Catherine. John was loved and will be missed by his wife, Lisa, and their children, Matthew and Taylor.
John received his medical degree from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine in 1984 where he also completed a residency in Internal Medicine. He then went on to complete a residency in Radiation Oncology at the University of Kansas Medical Center. John began practicing medicine at Medical X-Ray Center in 1990. He led the development of the Avera Cancer Institute at the Prairie Center and served as a member of the Avera McKennan Board of Trustees.
John loved spending time with his wife, children, and family. He enjoyed skiing and bicycling in the Black Hills. John had a gentle soul and immense compassion for the many cancer patients he cared for throughout the years.
Lisa would like to express her gratitude to all who helped celebrate John's life this past Sunday, April 28th. It was a wonderful celebration of family and friends. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lisa, and their children, Matthew and Taylor, his siblings: Anne Schiltz, Curt, Matt and Donald Griffin, along with their spouses, nieces and nephews. John will also be missed by the Welbig family and many others who supported and cared for him throughout the 12 years of his illness.
Memorials can be directed to the Dougherty Hospice House or the of South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019