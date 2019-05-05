Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
John Griffin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Griffin


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John F. Griffin Obituary
John F. Griffin

Sioux Falls - On April 25, 2019, John F. Griffin, loving husband to Lisa and father to Matthew and Taylor passed away at the age of 61 from Frontotemporal Degeneration. John was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his mother, Catherine. John was loved and will be missed by his wife, Lisa, and their children, Matthew and Taylor.

John received his medical degree from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine in 1984 where he also completed a residency in Internal Medicine. He then went on to complete a residency in Radiation Oncology at the University of Kansas Medical Center. John began practicing medicine at Medical X-Ray Center in 1990. He led the development of the Avera Cancer Institute at the Prairie Center and served as a member of the Avera McKennan Board of Trustees.

John loved spending time with his wife, children, and family. He enjoyed skiing and bicycling in the Black Hills. John had a gentle soul and immense compassion for the many cancer patients he cared for throughout the years.

Lisa would like to express her gratitude to all who helped celebrate John's life this past Sunday, April 28th. It was a wonderful celebration of family and friends. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lisa, and their children, Matthew and Taylor, his siblings: Anne Schiltz, Curt, Matt and Donald Griffin, along with their spouses, nieces and nephews. John will also be missed by the Welbig family and many others who supported and cared for him throughout the 12 years of his illness.

Memorials can be directed to the Dougherty Hospice House or the of South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now