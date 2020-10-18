1/1
John F. Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Jenkins

Sioux Falls - John Jenkins, 85, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice following a lengthy illness.

John F. Jenkins was born December 7, 1934 to Doyle and Vera (Huber) Jenkins at Raymond, SD. He grew up in Raymond where he received his education graduating from Raymond High School.

On October 20, 1954 he was united in marriage with Mavis Heer at Clark, SD. The couple moved to Sioux Falls in 1954 where John worked for Lakeside Dairy and Land O' Lakes as a dairy salesman. He also worked at Christ the King Church as a custodian for 10 years.

John was a member of Christ the King Church since 1955 and also belonged to the Elk's Club, the Moose Lodge and Senior Citizens Center.

He enjoyed being with his loving family with all the family get-togethers. He also liked traveling with his daughter, Cheryl, son-in-law, Jim and grandson, Neil. The couple traveled to all the states including Hawaii. He also enjoyed playing cards and dancing. He and Mavis took care of Mavis' special needs brother, Norbert Heer in their home for 11 years.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 66 years, Mavis, of Sioux Falls, SD; his daughter, Cheryl Ann (Jim) Johnson of Minneapolis, MN and his son, Timothy Jenkins of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Neil Johnson and Marie Johnson of Edina, MN and Christina McCoy and Matt McCoy of Sioux Falls, SD; great grandchildren, Mason and Saylor McCoy and Clara and Aben Johnson and a brother, Jim Jenkins of Clark, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Vera Jenkins; a son, Michael Jenkins and two sisters, Marjorie Forest and Opal Howard.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Michael Cemetery. A private mass for the family will be held at a later date.

www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved