John F. JenkinsSioux Falls - John Jenkins, 85, of Sioux Falls, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice following a lengthy illness.John F. Jenkins was born December 7, 1934 to Doyle and Vera (Huber) Jenkins at Raymond, SD. He grew up in Raymond where he received his education graduating from Raymond High School.On October 20, 1954 he was united in marriage with Mavis Heer at Clark, SD. The couple moved to Sioux Falls in 1954 where John worked for Lakeside Dairy and Land O' Lakes as a dairy salesman. He also worked at Christ the King Church as a custodian for 10 years.John was a member of Christ the King Church since 1955 and also belonged to the Elk's Club, the Moose Lodge and Senior Citizens Center.He enjoyed being with his loving family with all the family get-togethers. He also liked traveling with his daughter, Cheryl, son-in-law, Jim and grandson, Neil. The couple traveled to all the states including Hawaii. He also enjoyed playing cards and dancing. He and Mavis took care of Mavis' special needs brother, Norbert Heer in their home for 11 years.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 66 years, Mavis, of Sioux Falls, SD; his daughter, Cheryl Ann (Jim) Johnson of Minneapolis, MN and his son, Timothy Jenkins of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Neil Johnson and Marie Johnson of Edina, MN and Christina McCoy and Matt McCoy of Sioux Falls, SD; great grandchildren, Mason and Saylor McCoy and Clara and Aben Johnson and a brother, Jim Jenkins of Clark, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Vera Jenkins; a son, Michael Jenkins and two sisters, Marjorie Forest and Opal Howard.Private graveside services will be held at St. Michael Cemetery. A private mass for the family will be held at a later date.