John Gross



Rolla - John Scott Gross, 53, of Rolla, Missouri, and formerly of Huron, South Dakota, passed away on March 9, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family delayed his funeral until now.



John was born on May 2, 1967 in Huron to Bud and Rita Gross. John was married to Amy (Brink) Kruse from 1989-2008. Together they had three sons, Alex, Noah, and Will, whom he treasured. His greatest passions were drawing and painting, coaching Huron Tigers football, and his military career. John retired as a Master Sergeant from the Army Reserves in 2019, concluding 32 years of loyal and devoted service.



John is survived by his children Alex (Taylor) Gross of Saint Paul, Noah (Rachel Smith) Gross of Sioux Falls, Will Gross of Vermillion, his mother, Rita Gross of Huron, his siblings, Cindy Sechser of Omaha, Sally (Russ) Trier of Kulpsville, Mary Langbehn of Wolsey, Danny Gross of Port Lavaca, Michelle (Paul) Lavallee of Sioux Falls, and Sheila (Gordon) Wollman of Huron, and many nieces and nephews.



John is preceded in death by his grandparents W.W. and Oma Gross of Burdette, John and Mary Tiernan of Faulkton, his father Bud Gross of Huron, brothers-in-law Rich Langbehn of Wolsey and Jim Sechser of Omaha, and many aunts and uncles. John's service will be held on Friday, October 9 at 2:00 pm at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Huron, followed by a tailgate and celebration of life at the Lavallee farm at 40216 207th Street in Huron. All are welcome to attend and share their memories. A military internment will occur in the summer at the new VA cemetery in Sioux Falls. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the scholarship fund for Huron Tiger football players in John's name.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store