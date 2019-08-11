Services
John H. Bails

John H. Bails Obituary
John H. Bails

Sioux Falls - John H. Bails, 78, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Ava's House, Sioux Falls, SD.

Private Family Graveside Service will be held.

John Herbert Bails was born in Sioux City, IA. He taught English Literature at University of Sioux Falls for 40 years.

Grateful for having shared his life are his sister, Julianne Simko, Sioux Falls, SD; three nephews, JB (Kristen) Simko, McClean, VA, James (Susan) Simko, Sioux Falls, SD, Josh (Heather) Simko, Portland, OR; several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Elma Bails.

Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
