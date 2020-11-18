John H. KinkeadSioux Falls - John Huntley Kinkead, 82, of Sioux Falls passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Avera Heart Hospital following heart value surgery.He was born September 25, 1938 and graduated from Washington High School and Augustana College. He married his wife, Enid Questad.After serving in the Army National Guard, he taught Distributive Education at WHS and LHS. After retirement he enjoyed good times with friends at Enemy Swin Lake, the Black Hills and Arizona.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, his sister, Sarah Fenner, Colorado; brother in law, Alan Oltman, Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.Funeral arrangements are pending until summer due to COVID 19.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the John and Enid Kinkead Endowment at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation or your choice.