John H. Kinkead
1938 - 2020
John H. Kinkead

Sioux Falls - John Huntley Kinkead, 82, of Sioux Falls passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Avera Heart Hospital following heart value surgery.

He was born September 25, 1938 and graduated from Washington High School and Augustana College. He married his wife, Enid Questad.

After serving in the Army National Guard, he taught Distributive Education at WHS and LHS. After retirement he enjoyed good times with friends at Enemy Swin Lake, the Black Hills and Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, his sister, Sarah Fenner, Colorado; brother in law, Alan Oltman, Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are pending until summer due to COVID 19.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the John and Enid Kinkead Endowment at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation or your choice.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
November 19, 2020
We sure had some fun times with you guys at the lake and in Sioux Falls. You have our sympathies. Mike and Del Lomheim
del lomheim
November 17, 2020
Mr. Kinkead was a great teacher and man. Was very fortunate to have known him
Brent Rentschler
Student
November 16, 2020
John and Enid are most fondly remembered for hosting the ice cream socials after the Sunfish Regattas on Lake Poinsett. We have very special memories of a very special guy. My heart goes out to the family.
Robin (Ree) Chikos
Robin Chikos
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
We had the great fortune to meet John when I bought his sail boat. He and Enid immediately invited Mary and I to go try some chicken wings with them that evening. Years to follow that, we shared some wonderful times together at the lake and cycling the Black Hills. We will miss him dearly. Enid, we are here to support and help you in any way possible, just call :-) Sincerely, Dennis and Mary.
Dennis Jensen
Friend
November 16, 2020
John was a wonderful friend and and a person of great integrity. He helped a very large number of students and colleagues. He was a wonderful role model.
David Hylland
Friend
November 16, 2020
Thoughts are with you Enid. Many great memories and lots of laughs at Clausens. Prayers are with you.
Mike Brzica
Friend
November 14, 2020
Huntley was part of the entire Bahnson Family. We grew up together, so many memories shared together. Words cannot express the sadness in my heart for the loss of a best friend.
Roy Bahnson
Friend
November 14, 2020
May he Rest In Peace. John had an amazing life. He touched many lives and helped hundred of kids during his teaching career in the Sioux Falls school system. I loved how he was always smiling and his ability to live life to it’s fullest. It was always a pleasure to see John and share the road on motorcycles, dancing and watching him enjoy life. A lot of great memories. I am sure he’s organizing things in heaven right now. God speed my friend!
Chuck Fodness
Friend
