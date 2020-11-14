John Hanson
Sioux Falls - John R. Hanson died November 12, 2020 at Firesteel Health Care Center in Mitchell SD. He was 87.
John was born May 6, 1933 in Beresford, SD to Elmer and Margaret (Garvin) Hanson. He had a difficult life following the death of his mother when John was only ten. John then aided in the care of his younger brother. He attended Beresford schools graduating from Beresford High School. Following high school, he joined the US Army where he fought in the Korean War. When he returned stateside, John married Florane Wessels and began working at John Morrell. They were blessed with four girls (the last two being totally unexpected identical twins.)
John and Florane divorced in 1975. Shortly afterwards, John met Rita Brock (who had three sons) and they married on October 29, 1977. They were members of Christ the King Church. John and Rita loved holding the family holiday dinners for their blended family. They also liked to travel to northern Minnesota to see John's sister. John loved to dance and grow flowers just as his father did. John was always smiling and laughing. Appreciative for all he had, he instilled this upon his family and taught his daughters to be thankful for their families and their careers.
Grateful for having shared his life are his daughters, Deborah (Michael) Olson of San Tan Valley, AZ, Barbara (Rex) Scott of Westminister CA, Deanne (Del) Johnson, Marion, SD, Denise (Jon) Schmidt of Sioux Falls SD; step-sons, John (Chris) Brock of Auburn MI, Robert Brock, and Douglas (Deb) Brock, both of Sioux Falls, SD; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Agnes Bisson, Fergus Falls, MN. John was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; his two wives, Florane Wessels and Rita Brock; and a grandson, Don Olmstead.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the VFW of Sioux Falls.
The funeral service will be held 6:00pm Tuesday, November 17 at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue (81st and Minnesota) in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 that evening. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery at 10:30am Thursday, November 19.
For the funeral live-stream link, please visit the Miller Funeral Home website. www.millerfh.com