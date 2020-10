Or Copy this URL to Share

John Harold Alexander Quitter



QUITTER, John Harold Alexander on 20th October, aged 79, died after a short illness. Beloved Husband of Tutti; Father of Matthew and Step-Father to Denise, and a brother to Mary-Alice. Private family funeral in the UK, with a Thanksgiving Service at a later date.









