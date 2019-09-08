Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Ashby, SD
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Ashby, SD
John Evavold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Isaac Evavold


1942 - 2019
John Isaac Evavold Obituary
John Isaac Evavold

Sioux Falls - John Isaac Evavold, 77, a resident of Sioux Falls, SD, and formerly of Ashby, died unexpectedly August 29, 2019, at his home.

Memorials preferred to Pelican Lake Cemetery, Ashby.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service at the church. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, Ashby. Clergy: Rev. Marcus Kunz. Interment: Pelican Lake Cemetery, Ashby. Military participation by Ashby American Legion.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019
