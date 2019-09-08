|
John Isaac Evavold
Sioux Falls - John Isaac Evavold, 77, a resident of Sioux Falls, SD, and formerly of Ashby, died unexpectedly August 29, 2019, at his home.
Memorials preferred to Pelican Lake Cemetery, Ashby.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service at the church. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, Ashby. Clergy: Rev. Marcus Kunz. Interment: Pelican Lake Cemetery, Ashby. Military participation by Ashby American Legion.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019