|
|
John J. Engel
Sioux Falls, SD - John J. Engel, 90, passed away Sat., June 8, 2019. A family directed memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., June 14 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Mitchell, SD. The family will greet friends starting at 12:30 PM Fri. at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Engel, Sioux Falls; three children, Valerie Lentz, Sioux Falls, Brett Engel, Alpena, SD, Rachel (Greg) Steele, Stickney, SD; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mildred (Marvin) Remily, Doland, SD. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 10, 2019