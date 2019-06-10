Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church,
Mitchell, SD
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Mitchell, SD
John J. Engel

John J. Engel Obituary
John J. Engel

Sioux Falls, SD - John J. Engel, 90, passed away Sat., June 8, 2019. A family directed memorial service will be 2 PM Fri., June 14 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Mitchell, SD. The family will greet friends starting at 12:30 PM Fri. at the church.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Engel, Sioux Falls; three children, Valerie Lentz, Sioux Falls, Brett Engel, Alpena, SD, Rachel (Greg) Steele, Stickney, SD; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mildred (Marvin) Remily, Doland, SD. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 10, 2019
