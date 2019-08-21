Services
EIDSNESS FUNERAL HOME - BROOKINGS
1617 ORCHARD DR
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6384
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
GracePoint Wesleyan Church
1420 Orchard Drive
Brookings, SD
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD - John Jones, 81, of Brookings, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on August 17, 2019, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at GracePoint Wesleyan Church beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will immediately follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Brookings. A time of visitation will be held the evening prior, Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 at Eidsness Funeral Home.

Survivors include John's loving wife of 59 years, Faye Jones, of Brookings; children: Bryan (Earline) Jones, of Brookings, Craig (Monica) Jones, of Huron, SD, and Randall (Shannon) Jones, of Sioux Falls, SD; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marjorie Bendickson of Portland, OR.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
