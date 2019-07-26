|
John M. Larsen
Sioux Falls - John M. Larsen, 22, passed away Wed., July 24, 2019. His memorial service will be 10 AM Mon., July 29 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation begins at 2 PM Sun., July 28 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.
Survivors include his parents, David Larsen and Karen Heiling, Sioux Falls; two siblings, Eric (Amanda) Larsen, Kansas City, KS, Sara Larsen, Sioux Falls; his paternal grandparents, John and Charlotte Larsen, Sun Prairie, WI; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. John was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Larsen and his maternal grandparents, Richard and Barbara Heiling.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of John to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 26, 2019