John M. Nielson



Santa Fe, NM - John William Marcus Nielson, age 80, died in his sleep at the Santa Fe home of his daughter Krista Zappe on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born to John and Gertrude May (Walker) Nielson on October 18, 1939 in Mitchell, SD, John attended public schools in Mitchell, White Lake, and Brookings, graduating from Brookings High School in 1957. He married Betty VandenBerg in Brookings on August 14, 1958, and they had one daughter, Krista May. He graduated from SDSU in Brookings in 1963 with a BS in Electrical Engineering.



In 1963, John moved his family to Albuquerque, NM and began his career with Sandia National Laboratories, where he also earned an MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico in 1965. The bulk of his professional career was spent with Sandia, involved with test equipment design in both the Albuquerque and Livermore, CA locations, before retiring from them in 1999. He occasionally left Sandia to pursue other opportunities, most notably a 3-year stint from 1979 to 1983 running a fireplace and chimney sweep business in Sioux Falls with his then son-in-law Lorenzo Ortega. After his retirement in 1999, John and Betty made their home at Lake Poinsett, wintering in Santa Fe with their daughter and her family.



John was an avid outdoorsman his entire life and loved to hunt and fish. As a teenager in Brookings, John would take his rifle to school so that he could hunt on his way home. He was a particularly good shot when it came to ducks, geese, and pheasant. He also hunted deer in the East River area and antelope in the West River area north of Belle Fourche. John loved fishing for walleye in Lake Poinsett from his dock, and he relished special trips with his family and friends to Devils Lake, ND. He passed down his love of the outdoors and for fishing and hunting to his daughter and grandsons as part of his legacy.



John was a longtime member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. He was a volunteer board member on the Lake Poinsett Water Project District from 2007 until he moved back to New Mexico in 2013.



He was preceded in death by his father, who died in 1951, his mother, who died in 1957, and one brother who died in infancy in 1938.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Nielson; daughter Krista Zappe and husband Steve; grandsons Estevan and Nicolas Ortega; three great-grandsons; sister-in-law Judy (VandenBerg) Messerschmidt and her husband Loyal of Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.



We are confident that through his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord, John has received the goal of his faith, the salvation of his soul.



No memorial service is planned. The family will spread his ashes at some of his favorite places at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store