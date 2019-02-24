|
John Marvin Van Liere
Dell Rapids - John Marvin Van Liere, 92, of Dell Rapids, formerly of Colton passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at First Reformed Church in Colton. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Minnehaha Funeral Chapel in Colton. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Esther, Dell Rapids; daughter, Nancy (Greg) Meyer, Wentworth; sons, Dave (Jayne), Huntington, IN, Larry, Sioux Falls, Tom, Chester, Jay, Wentworth, Don (Celeste), Phoenix, AZ and Bob (Joan), Wentworth; seventeen grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Julie Swier, Dell Rapids; brothers, Lowell (June), Hartford and Roy (Elaine), Colton; sisters-in-law, Helen Van Liere, Sioux Falls and Irene Richardson, Vermillion.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019