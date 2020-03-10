Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - John "Jack" Linus McMunigal died on March 6, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Liturgical Wake Service and Holy Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.

John was the sole surviving member of his birth family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J and Mae; his wife, Jean; son, Dan; grandson, Zachery; siblings: Edward, Paul, Mary Jean, Margaret, Eugene, Mary, Patricia and Charles.

Left to cherish his memory are six children, Patricia McMunigal of Sioux Falls, Gary (Judy) McMunigal of Larchwood, IA, Mary (Mike) Rathbun of Sheridan, WY, Carol (Dick) Sevier of Boise, ID, Tom (Lisa) McMunigal of Longmont, CO, and Lynn (Mike) Kristos of San Marcos, CA; eight grandchildren:six great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nancy McMunigal and Carmen Bassing; brothers-in-law, Fred Fuchs and Joe Bassing (Joan) and many nieces and nephews. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
