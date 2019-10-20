|
John R. Chinn
Sioux Falls - John Chinn, 57, of Sioux Falls, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
John Ray Chinn was born November 6, 1961 at Wagner, SD. He lived his early childhood in Yankton, and Meckling, SD. He and his family moved to Vermillion during his teenage years where he attended local schools. He enlisted in the Job Corp for two years and attended trade school for diesel mechanics. In 1981, John and his family moved to Sioux Falls where he started working jobs including John Morrell & Co. Merle and Roy's Paving, Millennium Recycling and ESI (Electronic Systems, Inc.) He also worked for over twenty years with Bonrud Drywall and Plastering. John was a Jack of all trades and never denied anyone. Creative Metal Solutions was the job he was working at the time of his death.
On April 19, 2013, he was united in marriage with Nancy Cook at Sioux Falls, SD.
For hobbies, John enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes, dice, darts, dominoes, working on cars, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed picnics, birthday parties, bonfires, going to the movies, watching his football team, The Philadelphia Eagles "get spanked" and playing the machines at Grand Falls. John enjoyed music of all types.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Nancy Cook of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Alex (Heather Johnson) Cook, Chris (Shantell Bleeker) Cook, Anthony Cook and Elizabeth (Jalen) Lefthand, all of Sioux Falls; 2 grandchildren, Kaden Alexandar Johnson & Cody Emanuel Cook; his siblings, Oscar Taylor of Fort Thompson, SD, Arliss Chinn and Sharon Chinn, both of Sioux Falls, SD, Ricky Chinn of Lake Andes, SD and Ronnie Chinn of McLaughlin, SD and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruby Chinn; and his brothers, Russell Taylor, Roger Taylor and Walter McBride.
Funeral services will begin 10:00 am Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.
John was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandpa who will be truly missed.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019