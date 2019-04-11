|
|
John R. Gehm
Sioux Falls - John Richard Gehm of Sioux Falls died of natural causes on April 5, 2019, while visiting friends in Seattle, WA. He was 63. John was born May 6, 1955 in Cleveland, OH, to John H. and Evelyn Gehm. He graduated from Cherry Hill High School in Inkster, MI in 1973, and earned a Bachelor degree in English and Drama from Valparaiso University in 1977. Also in 1977, he married Cindy Miller of Harvey, IL. The couple had four children. John attended the Yale School of Drama from 1978 to 1979. He worked for Success Magazine in Chicago and PACT (Prisoners And Community Together) in Indiana before starting graduate studies at Notre Dame University, where he graduated with a PhD in Sociology in 1991. He taught at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI, and then accepted a position teaching criminal justice and sociology at the University of South Dakota in 1994.
In 2004, he married Julie Nelson of Sioux Falls and accepted a position the following year teaching criminal justice at the University of Sioux Falls. He retired from full-time teaching in 2009 and taught as an adjunct professor for USD while doing restorative justice work. For the past several years, he has worked for South Dakota Parent Connection, navigating parents through the special education system, and was a popular instructor at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) in Sioux Falls.
He is survived by his wife, Julie; his four children: Hannah Mosterd (husband Eric and grandsons Sebastian and Ben) of Vermillion; Rebecca Gehm of Sioux Falls; Peter Gehm of Vermillion; and Jacob Gehm of Sioux Falls. He is also survived by his mother, Evelyn Gehm of Northville, MI; his sister Kathie McDaniel of Charlotte, MI; his brother Jeff of Lake Orion, MI; and his brother Dave (wife Elaine and family) of Birch Run, MI; as well as stepsons Ross Miller of New Haven, CT and Drew Miller of Sioux Falls. He was preceded in death by his father, an infant sister and his brother-in-law, Keith McDaniel.
Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at Miller Funeral Home, 501 S. Main in Sioux Falls. Funeral service is at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13 at Calvary Episcopal Cathedral, 500 S. Main, Sioux Falls.
Memorials may be made to DBSA (Depression & Bipolar Support Alliance), Calvary Cathedral, or a .
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 11, 2019