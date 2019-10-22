|
|
John Sichmeller
Sioux Falls - John was born July 19, 1946 in Webster, South Dakota, the son of John and Cecilia (Dolney) Sichmeller. He grew up at Webster and graduated from Webster High School in1965.
John farmed for 10 years north of Webster. He moved to Sioux Falls and worked at Larry's Amoco for 5 years. He then owned and operated the Pawn Shop at 329 S Minnesota Ave for 20 years until he retired in 2016.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra; a sister, Linda Fisher of Webster; a daughter, Marie Schuster of Burleson, TX; a son, Ken (Nicole) Archer of Brandon, SD; step children, Allen (Jennifer) Wentzel and Michelle (Vince) Shower, all of Sioux Falls; 3 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Willis Fisher.
A gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date. The time and date will be posted when available at chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019