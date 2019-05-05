|
John Simons
Sioux Falls - John C. Simons, 80, of Sioux Falls, SD, died April 17, 2019, at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, AZ.
John is survived by wife, Carol Simons of Sioux Falls; son, John W. of San Diego, CA; daughter, Beth Andersen, and her husband, Jeffrey, and grandsons, James Calvin (Lexie) and John Christopher, all of Omaha, NE; brother- and sisters-in-law, Martha G. Koosmann of Appleton, MN; Kathryn and Murray Johnson of Chadron, NE; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and NOMAD friends.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Inurnment with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Hillside Cemetery, Egan, SD. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019