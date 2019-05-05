Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
First United Methodist Church of Sioux Falls
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:30 PM
First United Methodist Church of Sioux Falls
Inurnment
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Egan, SD
John Simons Obituary
John Simons

Sioux Falls - John C. Simons, 80, of Sioux Falls, SD, died April 17, 2019, at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, AZ.

John is survived by wife, Carol Simons of Sioux Falls; son, John W. of San Diego, CA; daughter, Beth Andersen, and her husband, Jeffrey, and grandsons, James Calvin (Lexie) and John Christopher, all of Omaha, NE; brother- and sisters-in-law, Martha G. Koosmann of Appleton, MN; Kathryn and Murray Johnson of Chadron, NE; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and NOMAD friends.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Inurnment with military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Hillside Cemetery, Egan, SD. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019
