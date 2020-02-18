Resources
Sioux Falls - John R. Thomson, age 77, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Avantara Norton Nursing Home in Sioux Falls.

Memorial Services will begin at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Inurnment will take place at Liberty Township Cemetery in Meriden, IA at a later date.

Grateful for having shared in John's life are his wife, Carolyn, of Sioux Falls; 2 children, Angela (Michael) Kelly of St. Louis, MO and Lee (Jennifer) Thomson of Colorado Springs, CO; his grandson, Collin Thomson of Colorado Springs, CO; and his brother, Richard (Cindy) Thomson of Aberdeen, WA. John is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
