John W. Donovan
Sioux Falls - John W. Donovan, 92, passed away on October 21st, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.
John was born on January 5th, 1927 in Chula, MO to John and Mary Donovan. As a young man he lived in Hawarden and Ireton, IA before moving to Sioux Falls. John was drafted into the Army in 1945 and served in Japan. After his discharge from the service he married Betty Booth on October 9, 1949. John worked for Continental Baking Company, maintaining their fleet of trucks for 39 years.
In 1960, they opened their own business called Donovan's Hobby Center that later became known as Donovan's Hobby & Scuba Center.
During these years, John has taken an active part in promoting the modeling field. He started the Flying Eagles Model Club. He also helped start the Mitchell Prop Busters, Brookings Barn Stormers, Private Field Flyers, Lake Area Modelers, Sioux Falls RC'ers and Donovan's RC Club of SD. John also served as chairperson for the National Retailers section of the Hobby Industry Association of America and was an active board member for five years.
John is survived by 4 children. Lorraine Groves, Arnolds Park, IA, Arthur (Gayle) Donovan, Sioux Falls, William (Kari) Donovan, Harrisburg, SD and Becky (Greg) Walsh, Tucson, AZ. John has five grandchildren, Jason (Kelly) Donovan, Ryan Donovan, James Walsh, Erin Domel, Marty Jolley; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty, five sisters, three brothers and son, Michael.
Funeral service will be held 11:00am Friday, October 25, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will begin 10:00am with family present to greet friends. Internment will be at Hills of Rest Memorial Park. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019