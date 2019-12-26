Services
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6221
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wake
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Brookings, SD
View Map
John W. "Jack" Headley

John W. "Jack" Headley Obituary
John "Jack" W. Headley

Brookings - John "Jack" William Headley, 82, of Brookings, SD passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30am Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Brookings, SD. Memorial Visitation will be 2:00pm to 4:00pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Rude's Funeral Home, Brookings, SD, with at 4:00pm Liturgical Wake Serivce. In lieu of flowers the family suggests, donations can be made to the South Dakota Amateur Radio Council (SDARC) at: http://sdlink.org/ or to summer student internships at the Sanford Underground Research Facility at: South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, Attn: Ms. Nancy Geary, 630 East Summit Street, Lead, SD 57754. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
