John "Jack" W. Headley
Brookings - John "Jack" William Headley, 82, of Brookings, SD passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30am Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Brookings, SD. Memorial Visitation will be 2:00pm to 4:00pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Rude's Funeral Home, Brookings, SD, with at 4:00pm Liturgical Wake Serivce. In lieu of flowers the family suggests, donations can be made to the South Dakota Amateur Radio Council (SDARC) at: http://sdlink.org/ or to summer student internships at the Sanford Underground Research Facility at: South Dakota Science and Technology Authority, Attn: Ms. Nancy Geary, 630 East Summit Street, Lead, SD 57754. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019