John W. Thomson
John W. Thomson, 90, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Centerville, SD, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 14th at 10:30am at Centerville UCC, Centerville SD. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Centerville United Church of Christ, Centerville, SD.
John W. Thomson, son of John N. and Muriel (Wanamaker), was born October 1, 1928 and was raised in Centerville, SD. He graduated from the University of South Dakota and completed post graduate work at the University of Wisconsin. He participated in the Prochnow International Study Seminar with studies overseas. He married Nane A. McConnell in 1950. They settled in Centerville where John began his banking career.
John spent two years in the United States Air Force as a Captain in the Auditor General's office. He later spent two years as the finance officer of the South Dakota Air National Guard. In 1996, they moved to Sioux Falls where John established bank branches. He was the Chairman of First Midwest Bank, Thomson Holdings, Inc. and the Thomson Agency, Inc.
His past activities include Chairman of the South Dakota Banking Commission, President of the South Dakota Bankers Association, member of the executive committee of the American Bankers Association, past Master and Treasurer of Myrtle Lodge, AF&AM, Treasurer of Riverview Cemetery Association, President of the USD Foundation, President of the South Dakota Bankers Association, advisor to Turanbank in Almaty, Kazakhstan at the request of the US Government agencies, Treasurer for 30 years at the Centerville UCC church and served 13 years on the Centerville School Board. John was inducted into the USD Coyote Hall of Fame in September 2008.
John is survived by two sons, John L., Minneapolis, MN and James (Kathy), Sioux Falls; one daughter, Ann (Charles) Cole, Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren, Rev. Sarah (Marc) Marshall, John L. (Elaine) Thomson, Maddie (John) McElhenny, Dr. Christopher (Dr. Allison) Thomson, Joseph Thomson, Alex Cole and Erin Cole; seven great-grandchildren; a nephew, Fred (Amy) Christenson; and a niece, Molly (Eric) Herschede. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Martha and his wife, Nane.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019