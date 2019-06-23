|
John Wesley Hagerman
Sioux Falls - John Wesley Hagerman, 93, of Sioux Falls, SD, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sanford Ava's House. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 Saturday, July 13th, 2019, at the Church of St. Mary. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Friday evening, July 12th, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. There will be a private burial at St. Michael Cemetery.
John was born May 4, 1926, in Minneapolis, and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis in 1944. Upon graduation, he immediately joined the US Navy. He was in the World War II Pacific Theatre on a troop ship in Okinawa. Following his honorable discharge, he attended college and was involved as an actor in the Old Log Theatre where he met Marilyn Dean. They married and had three sons; Dean, John F., and Carr.
John spent 60 years in broadcasting working in every state and Canada. He was a broadcaster and radio personality, managing radio stations and selling advertising. His expertise in the industry was renowned. While working with a radio station in Sioux Falls selling jingles (he called himself the "Memphis Jingle Gypsy") he met Carolyn Bechtold Zimmerman. They were married in 1987, and he became the beloved step-father to Carolyn's five children.
John became the consummate volunteer for many organizations including the Butterfly House, the Outdoor Campus (where he taught the building of fly-fishing rods,) the Center for Active Generations (where he taught computer applications, and was a member of the Computer Board and played a lot of pool!) He volunteered at the Pavilion and later worked in the Science Center as staff. The highlight of his later life was his creation of the Kazukes, a Ukelele / Kazoo group. To date, they have performed over 200 concerts at nursing homes, schools, and the Center for Active Generations. During his lifetime, John was presented many awards by appreciative organizations.
His incredible energy and talents focused on writing insightful and humorous poetry, photography, fly fishing, and woodworking with his best friend, Sam Lukens.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Carolyn; his sons, Dean (Nancy) of Boise, ID, John F. (Jan) of Minneapolis, Carr (Marian) of Minneapolis; his step-children, Greg Zimmerman of Portland, OR, Kathleen (Scott) McLeod of Glen Ellen, CA, Thomas Zimmerman of Sioux Falls, Mary Pat (Ross) Sullivan of St. Helena, CA; his brother, Robert L. (Nancy) of Glen Arbor, MI; his best friend, Sam Lukens of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren; (including his special grandson, Noah Zimmerman, son of Peter) three great-grandchildren; and his two "nurse-cats," Emma Grace and Ziggy.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Inez Hagerman; his sister, Mary Foster; sister-in-law, Patricia Hagerman; and step-son, Peter J. Zimmerman.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be made to either his much loved Center for Active Generations, or the Sanford Ava's House, in appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care given to John.
