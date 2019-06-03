|
|
On Thursday, May 30th Johnetta Dysart passed away peacefully at her home in Hopkins, MN. Johnetta was 74. Johnetta is survived by her brothers Paul and Robert. Sisters Cathy, Carlotta and Rita. And her sons Michael and Brent and daughters Ann and Kerry. Johnetta is also survived by three grandchildren and several nieces nephews and countless other family members and friends.
Johnetta was preceded in death by her mother Lettie Mae, and step father Francis. Her brother Larry, and sisters Marie and Doris. Johnetta was a member of the Baha'i community and will be truly missed.
The funeral and service will be held at Washburn-McReavy in Hopkins, MN. Phone: (952) 938-9020.
