|
|
Johnnie Carl Hines Jr
Sioux Falls - Johnnie Carl Hines Jr, age 52 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday September 6th, 2019.
Johnnie was born to Patricia and Johnnie Carl Hines Sr. on April 21st, 1967 in Waterloo, Iowa, where he later graduated from East High School 1985.
Johnnie was a man of God and practicing member of The Center of Life Church in Sioux Falls, SD. He owned his own business, "Hines Shines", also located out of Sioux Falls and was a devoted collector of many items. He spent countless hours searching flea markets, rummage sales, and garage sales searching for antiques and other collectibles. Among his many hobbies, which included basketball, bicycling, and other various physical activities, he was a previous member of the ski team at Catfish Bay in Sioux Falls. Johnnie was also a yearly rider in Ragbri and a world traveler, with one of his most memorable excursions being to Thailand. He was also an avid fan of Star Wars and Star Trek and even attended Space Camp in his life.
Johnnie was well known for his huge heart, sense of humor, and infectious laugh. He lived his life to the fullest and will be sorely missed by those who knew him.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Carl Hines Sr., in 2008.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Ann Hines; sisters, Brenda Hines, Bridget (Raymond) Fish, and Louise Hines; brother, Joey Hines; nieces and nephews, Faye (Frank) Kucera, Isaac (Dezerae) Fish, and Brooke Fish; great-nephews, Caleb Banker and Cole Banker; and great-niece Minerva Fish.
Services will be held at Center of Life Church (2100 S. Summit Ave. Sioux Falls, SD) at 2:00 PM October 12th.
"So you will understand when I say, Death is that state in which one only exists in the memory of others...which is why it is not an end. No goodbyes, just good memories." Tasha Yar (Star Trek: The Next Generation)
Memorials may be directed to Bittner Funeral Chapel, Attn: Hines Family, 805 W Havens Ave, Mitchell, SD 57301.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 9, 2019