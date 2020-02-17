Resources
Harrisburg - Johnnie Larry Ovre Jr., 77, passed away February 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center surrounded by his family.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, Douglas (Deb) Ovre, Jeanne (Paul) Oakland, Jennifer (Scott) Lee, David Noonan; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Donnie (Claylene) Ovre and Jerry (Judy) Ovre.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Quien, and step son Steven Noonan.

A celebration of life service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Anderson Jones Corcoran Harrisburg Funeral Chapel, 110 W. Willow, Harrisburg, SD. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with family present to greet friends in our chapel. www.harrisburgchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
