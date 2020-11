Jolene SchneidermanLuverne - Age 46, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 20, from 1 - 3 PM, at First Baptist Church near George, IA. Graveside service will be at 3 PM, in the church cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Harold and JoAnn; and other family. To view obituary, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com