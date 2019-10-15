Services
Jon Franzen Obituary
Jon Franzen

Sioux Falls, SD - Jon Peter Franzen, 76, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A celebration of Jon's life will take place at Heritage Funerafl Home on Saturday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m. with a time of food and fellowship to follow the service.

Jon graduated from Northern State College with a Masters degree in mathematics. He taught math for 54 years in South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Washington State. He as an exceptional teacher, coach, mentor and role model for thousands of students.

Jon and his family loved to spend time together on weekend fishing and camping trips. In Jon's younger years he also enjoyed hunting. Jon always put his family first and set an example of kindness, manners, hard work and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Jon also had a tender spot in his heart for his beloved dog, Misty.

Grateful for having shared Jon's life is his wife, Pauline; sons; Scott (Lisa), Chad (Katie); grandchildren; Ethan, Riley, Blake, and Khloe; brothers; Robert Franzen James and Yvonne.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
